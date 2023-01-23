Spoilers: More Legends Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW XXX, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar Update

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be a special referee at tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary show, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on which match Angle will officiate.

WWE had a Legends poker tournament planned for the show at one point, and word is that the Million Dollar Title belt will be used for the tournament, implying that it will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

While it appears that this is a poker tournament hosted by WWE Hall of Famers, The A.P.A. JBL hosted a poker game with Baron Corbin a few weeks ago, and JBL’s partner Ron Simmons will be on the show, so the Million Dollar Title belt indicated DiBiase’s involvement. According to the report, there are also plans for a “APA reunion of sorts” at RAW 30.

We previously mentioned how Brock Lesnar was featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover for UK fans, and there have been rumors of Lesnar returning to set up his participation in the Royal Rumble. For what it’s worth, according to this new report, “there were hopes” Lesnar would be involved tonight. Lesnar has been promoted for The Royal Rumble.

It was also reported that WWE contacted several celebrities for tonight’s show, but they were unable to attend. Tatanka had previously been invited to appear on the show, but he had a family commitment.

For those who missed it, a possible major RAW 30 spoiler on Bray Wyatt and LA Knight can be found by clicking here.

The following is the current lineup for tonight:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected