Spoilers: New Matches For AEW Double Or Nothing Revealed, Updated Card

During Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings, two more Double Or Nothing matches were revealed, bringing the total number of matches on the card to eight.

Taya Valkyrie attacked AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill after her Open Challenge during the Rampage tapings. Valkyrie then stood over Cargill and announced that the title would be decided at the pay-per-view.

An in-ring segment included Ethan Page interrupting a promo from The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy, allowing The Gunns to attack them from behind. Page and The Gunns then defeated The Hardys and Kassidy, setting up a six-man match for Double Or Nothing. Rampage spoilers can be found by clicking here.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is set for Sunday, May 28 from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The updated card, which includes Rampage spoilers, is below:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn