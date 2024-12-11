Spoilers: New WWE Signing Makes In-Ring Debut, Familiar Name On Commentary For LFG

At Tuesday’s WWE NXT taping at the Performance Center, WWE recorded a match for the upcoming WWE LFG show, marking the in-ring debut of Elijah Holyfield. The former NFL player and son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield joined WWE less than a month ago.

WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is a new series focusing on aspiring pro wrestlers competing for a WWE contract under the guidance of iconic legends such as Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. The show follows a format similar to Tough Enough, with contestants undergoing rigorous training, participating in weekly matches, and learning the inner workings of the wrestling business. Mentors include celebrated stars like Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

PWInsider.com reported that Alicia Taylor handled ring announcing duties for the match, with Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash at the commentary table. Borash, who has been with WWE for several years, currently holds the title of Senior Director of Content and Development and works closely with Shawn Michaels on the NXT brand.

Before joining WWE, Borash had a long tenure with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2002 to 2018, where he served as a backstage interviewer, play-by-play commentator, and behind-the-scenes producer. His wealth of experience adds depth to the LFG production, which promises to blend mentorship with competition in a unique way.

