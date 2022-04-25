SPOILERS: News & Notes For Tonight’s RAW

Several matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following line-up was current as of 7pm ET:

* The 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is scheduled to open RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

* WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) is scheduled for a backstage segment, as are The Street Profits

* Veer Mahaan is scheduled for a squash match

* Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in the Arm Wrestling contest

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa and Tamina Snuka with R-Truth as the referee

* A returning Becky Lynch is scheduled for an in-ring promo

* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* Miz TV with Austin Theory, interrupted by a returning Mustafa Ali

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz

* Rhea Ripley, Alpha Academy, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are all scheduled for backstage segments

* The main event is scheduled to be RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos