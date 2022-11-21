Spoilers: NJPW STRONG Detonation Taping Results From Los Angeles, California (11/20/22)

NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

* Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell.

* Homicide defeated Danny Limelight

* Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match.

* Kenny King defeated Gregory Sharpe

* Lince Dorado defeated C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas)

* Bateman defeated Jacob Austin Young

* Juice Robinson defeated Blake Christian

* KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Bobby Fish defeated Kevin Blackwood

* Homicide attacks Fish after the match. David Finlay came to the ring and helped out before he shook hands with Homicide.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown)

* Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest def. Atlantis Jr. & Virus

* Hikuleo, Tama Tonga, David Finlay & Alan Angels def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) and Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Jay White) (with Bobby Fish)

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. JR Kratos

After the bell, Peter Avalon, who had been on commentary, challenged Rosser to a title bout.