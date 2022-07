Spoilers: NJPW Strong High Alert Taping Results from 7/24/22

NJPW taped High Alert TV at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, July 24, 2022. These bouts will be broadcast on upcoming Strong episodes. Here are full spoilers:

Jorel Nelson defeated Shane Haste

JR Kratos defeated Drew Adler

John Skyler defeated Lucky Ali

Dax Harwood defeated Rocky Romero

Hikuleo defeated Big Damo

Kevin Knight & DKC defeated Heat Seekers (Elliot Russel and Sigmon)

QT Marshall defeated Parker Li; Shot Umino confronted Marshall after the match, and QT escaped.

TJP defeated Mascara Dorado

STRONG Openweight Championship

Fred Rosser (c) defeated Fred Yehi. Rosser wondered who his next challenger would be after the match, and TJP answered to set up a title match at NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

KUSHIDA and Ren Narita defeated The Workhorsemen

Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Something

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Finals

Aussie Open defeated Christopher Daniels and Uemura to win the titles

El Desperado defeated Blake Christian and Hiromu Takahashi