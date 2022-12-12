Spoilers: NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results From 12/11/22

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its last NJPW STRONG TV tapings of 2022 on December 11.
The tapings took place at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California and will be showcased on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG.
Here are the full result spoilers courtesy of PWInsider:
- Blake Christian def. KEITA
- Eddie Kingston, David Finlay & Homicide def. Bobby Fish, Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight (Jay White confronted Eddie Kingston after the match. A match between the two was set up for Jan 18 in San Jose)
- Mascara Dorada def. Che Cabrera
- West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
- Mistico defeated Misterioso
- KENTA defeated QT Marshall
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) (c) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)
- Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito
- El Phantasmo & Jay White defeated Alan Angels & Hikuleo
- STRONG Survivor Match: (Battle Royal rules until final four then it turns into a traditional elimination match.) Final Four were: KENTA, Wheeler Yuta, Blake Christian, and Christopher Daniels. Daniels pins Blake Christian with roll up and feet on ropes. Yuta pins Daniels with a German Suplex. KENTA gives Yuta the GTS and wins the match. As a result, KENTA earned a future shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Peter Avalon