SPOILERS: NJPW Strong Taping Results From 5/15/22

NJPW taped their Strong TV tapings from Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. Here are full spoiler results, courtesy of ProWrestling.Net:
JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight
Ariya Daivari def. Delirious
Karl Fredericks def. QT Marshall
David Finlay def. Danny Limelight
Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare def. Jonah, Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Mikey Nicholls
Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack
Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura ended via ref stoppage
Brody King def. Jake Something
Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Hikuleo) def. Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Ren Narita, and Mascara Dorada
Minoru Suzuki def. Tony Deppen
STRONG Openweight Championship
Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor (c) to win the title
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Dickinson