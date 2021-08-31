SPOILERS: NWA Power TV Tapings From Monday

The following NWA Power matches were taped for future episodes on Monday in St. Louis:

* Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

* Jamie Stanley and El Rudo defeated Captain Yuma and Rush Freeman

* Judais with James Mitchell defeated Jeremia Plunkett

* Kenzie Paige defeated Chelsea Green

* NWA World Television Champion Tyrus with Austin Idol retained over BLK Jeez with Jordan Clearwater

* Kylie Rae defeated Tootie Lynn

* Sal Rinauro and Matthew Mims defeated Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle with Allysin Kay defeated Paola Blaze with Taryn Terrell and Jennacide

* Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated El Rudo and Jamie Stanley

* Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx defeated JTG and Colby Corino

* Jennacide defeated NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay

* James Storm vs. Judais with James Mitchell ended in a No Contest

* NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeated Tootie Lynn in a non-title match

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and The Pope defeated Crimson and Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson and Parrow in a Triple Threat

* Melina defeated Skye Blue

* Nick Aldis and Tim Storm defeated NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer with NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille