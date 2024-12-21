Spoilers: NXT Level Up And WWE LFG Taping Results From 12/19/2024

WWE recently taped an upcoming episode of NXT Level Up and LFG from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

NXT Level Up:

– Carlee Bright, Kendall Grey and Layla Diggs defeated Kali Armstrong, Lainey Reid and Wendy Choo.

– Dante Chen defeated Keanu Carver, Harlem Lewis and Kale Dixon in a Gauntlet Match.

LFG (Legends and Future Greats):

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made his way out and introduced the show and 10 of the 16 talents that would be competing including BJ Ray, Elijah Holyfield and more, with the six remaining talents to be revealed in an Intergender 6-Person Mixed Tag Team match.

– Drake Morreaux, Troy Yearwood and Zena Sterling defeated Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel and a third competitor.

– Shiloh Hill and another competitor defeated Anthony Luke and Tyra Mae Steele.