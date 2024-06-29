Spoilers: NXT Star Answers Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge At TNA Tapings

TNA Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings Friday night from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During the tapings, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace held an open challenge for her title, which was answered by WWE NXT star Izzi Dame. Grace would go on to successfully defend her title against the WWE NXT star.

NXT’s Izzi Dame is answering Jordan Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/kHGkWnNq1s — Mario Candelaria (@TheOtherMarioC) June 29, 2024