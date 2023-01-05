Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For AEW Dynamite

The full segment and match order for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington has been revealed. You can find our live results by clicking here. The following is the planned match order as of 7 p.m. ET:

* Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz are on the call tonight

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* The medical update on Adam Page. Jon Moxley is to be involved

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

* Promo with The Gunns

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* Saraya’s mystery partner for next week’s match against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was not set to be revealed on tonight’s show as of this afternoon. However, word has it that a Saraya promo would make it quite clear who it is

* Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Billy Gunn, Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, and Leila Grey are all also set for the show

Click here for live AEW Dynamite results.