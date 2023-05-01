Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For The WWE Draft Night 2 Episode Of RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* WWE Draft round one

* Paul Heyman promo

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai in a non-title match

* WWE Draft round two

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy

* WWE Draft round three

* Brock Lesnar promo

* Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Draft round four

* Miz TV with Shinsuke Nakamura

* Omos match

* WWE Draft round five

* The Judgment Day promo

* The LWO vs. Judgment Day mixed tag

* WWE Draft round six

* Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa

* Around 20 security guards were brought in for tonight’s show

* Maxxine Dupri is listed internally with Alpha Academy tonight

* Brock Lesnar’s promo is scheduled to be in the middle of round three of the Draft

* Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins were expected to be drafted to RAW, which comes as no surprise due to Becky Lynch and Candice LeRae staying on RAW

* WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” Brian James, Ric Flair, JBL and Teddy Long are among those brought in for the Draft

