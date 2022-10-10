Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* The Bloodline in-ring promo

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

* Judgment Day promo

* Candice LeRae vs. Bayley

* The Miz’s Birthday Celebration

* Omos squash

* United States Title: Bobby Lashley defends vs. Seth Rollins

* Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

* DX Anniversary 25th Anniversary Celebration