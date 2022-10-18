Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Brock Lesnar segment, a pull-apart with Bobby Lashley is planned

* The OC vs. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins promo

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL

* Happy Baron Corbin returns with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract

* Elias returns with a full concert setup

* WWE United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (c)