Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

* Promo with The Miz, leading to a match against R-Truth

* Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory

* Omos in a squash match

* Elias vs. Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin

* Video for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

