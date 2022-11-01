Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face to face

* Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns promo

* Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest

* JBL and Baron Corbin promo

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz

* Johnny Gargano tells all

* Asuka and Alexa Bliss challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL in the main event

* As of Sunday’s creative plans, Matt Riddle was to dress as Ezekiel for Halloween. The Trick or Street Fight with Riddle and Otis has the usual weapons and spooky stuff planned. A Halloween party with costumes was also planned

* Pepe is was planned to make a return with R-Truth