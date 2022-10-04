Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

* Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins and Riddle come face-to-face before the Fight Pit with a No Contact Clause

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory on commentary

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Backstage segment with Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss

* A White Rabbit teaser is planned for around 9pm

* The Miz is scheduled to receive a birthday cake from Dexter Lumis

* It appears there is also some sort of injury angle planned for tonight’s episode. Word is that one wrestler is scheduled to be sent to the trainer’s room during the show, and another wrestler will be using a walking boot