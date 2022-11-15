Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

* Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka

* Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio

* War Games promo package

* Dana Brooke vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory

* Akira Tozawa vs. Baron Corbin

* Backstage segments are scheduled before the main event

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor