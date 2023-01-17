Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with The Bloodline to lead to Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* Third return vignette for Cody Rhodes

* The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Promo with Becky Lynch, who is set to call out Bayley

* Elias vs. Omos with a guitar set to break

* Alpha Academy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Mia Yim. Candice LeRae is set to accompany Yim to the ring

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa

* Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who will be at ringside for the main event

