Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, leading to a match that will apparently be The Bloodline vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

* Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

* In-ring promo with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. Otis

* A promo to set up the women’s War Games match

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory

* In-ring promo from The Miz

* The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano

* Nikki Cross vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke (non-title?). Damage CTRL is listed as being with Cross

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends in an Open Challenge. A physical segment with Bobby Lashley is scheduled to happen right before the match. Austin Theory is listed as Rollins’ opponent but it should be noted that WWE has adjusted these for surprises in the past