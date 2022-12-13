Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair will be at ringside

* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

* The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs. The Judgment Day

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Elias Tribute Concert that leads to a match against Solo Sikoa

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory