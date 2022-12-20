Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits. Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa is listed after this

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

* Promo with The Bloodline

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Promo with Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos