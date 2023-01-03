Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo by The Bloodline

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Alexa Bliss

* Elias vs. Solo Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight

* Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable. Otis will be at ringside with Gable

* Damage CTRL Promo that leads to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Becky Lynch and Mia Yim

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Seth Rollins. This and Bliss vs. Belair are scheduled to get a lot of time

* Neither WWE Hall of Famer Edge and no Cody Rhodes are listed internally on rundowns, but that doesn’t mean anything because most major returns aren’t telegraphed. There are no reports of either man’s return as of the time of publication.