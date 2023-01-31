Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn Balor

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Rhea Ripley in-ring promo

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs making his return

* Becky Lynch in-ring promo

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes. Backstage segments are set to air before the main event, and the match is scheduled to receive a lot of time