Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off the show

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will do an in-ring promo, with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair involved

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tournament match

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Chad Gable is booked for a match

* Aliyah vs. Bayley

* The Miz and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

* Theory promo

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Damian Priest