Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa leading to match vs. The Street Profits

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with Brock Lesnar and Omos

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

* Promo with The Judgment Day

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse. Seth Rollins was booked to steal The Miz’s phone at some point

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano. Maximum Male Models are to be at ringside

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita in the main event

* Rick Boogs was factored into creative plans as well