Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest

* Video package on The Bloodline

* Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis was set to unveil a new drawing

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy. MVP was scheduled to accompany Benjamin and Alexander

* Asuka vs. Chelsea Green

* Cody Rhodes promo. Paul Heyman is scheduled to interrupt

* Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Elias vs. Montez Ford

* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. This match and entrances are set to take place over the last two segments of the show