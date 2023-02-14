Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Becky Lynch promo. This will set up a main event with Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and if Lynch or Bayley win, they will be added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

* The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing

* Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven

* Sami Zayn is scheduled to hop the barrier and cut a promo at this point in the show

* Baron Corbin vs. Cody Rhodes

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

* Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed

* Seth Rollins on MizTV

* Rick Boogs vs. The Miz

* Elimination Chamber video

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in the non-title main event. If Lynch or Bayley win, they will be added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

* Extras were brought in for the contract signing and for a backstage dining segment. There’s also props brought in for a Valentine’s Day-themed backstage segment. Extras are to act as police officers in the contract signing

* A segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models was to have MMM getting sprayed with mustard