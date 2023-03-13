Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Candice LeRae is set to accompany her team

* Brock Lesnar and Omos come face-to-face

* Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight

* Elias vs. Bronson Reed. Rick Boogs is set to accompany Elias

* Video for John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Angelo Dawkins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio promo

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin. The Miz is set to do commentary

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match. Carmella is set to accompany Green

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight