Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* The opening segment will lead to Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY

* Asuka video package

* Video on Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

* Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair video package

* Empty arena promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way qualifier: Mia Yim and Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a non-title match

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event