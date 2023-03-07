Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bobby Lashley segment

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match. Chelsea Green is to accompany Carmella

* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul segment

* Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

* Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross

* John Cena returns

* Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

* Segment with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa it to be at ringside, while Jimmy us to be at ringside for Sikoa’s match with Kevin Owens

* The main event and entrances are set to get the most time on the show