Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– Promo with The Judgment Day

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a tournament first round match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Ciampa and The Miz

– Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens

– Riddle interview

– Veer squash match

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against AJ Styles

– Dakota Kai vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

– Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler

