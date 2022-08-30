Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– In-ring promo with The Judgment Day. Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss scheduled for “tune-up” match to prepare for Clash at The Castle

– Promo with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

– Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

– Seth Rollins and Riddle split-screen interview

– Promo with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Kevin Owens will get involved and face Jey Uso in a match

– Backstage segments are planned before the main event but no details were provided

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions