Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– Seth Rollins in-ring promo

– Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

– Promo with Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable

– Promo with Austin Theory

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends in Open Challenge vs. Sonya Deville

– Omos wins a squash match

– Segment with The Miz, Maryse and Dexter Lumis

– Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to main event

– MVP, Otis, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are scheduled

– Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Akira Tozawa are also in town