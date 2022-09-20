Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

– Damage CTRL championship celebration

– Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

– Brawling Brutes promo

– Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes

– Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. Judgment Day

– Miz TV with Dexter Lumis

– AJ Styles is scheduled for the show, set to interact with Judgment Day

– Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley