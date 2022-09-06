Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– Promo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

– The Street Profits vs. The New Day vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy to determine new #1 contenders

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title maatch

– Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

– Clash at The Castle recaps

– Promo with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

– Video on Riddle and Seth Rollins

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against The Miz in a Steel Cage

– There are supposed to be more Dexter Lumis references

– The cage match and the #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way are scheduled to receive a lot of time