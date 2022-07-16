Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– Pat McAfee is scheduled to open the show and Happy Baron Corbin will be involved
– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a Championship Contender’s match
– Promo with The New Day
– Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans
– Ridge Holland vs. Drew McIntyre
– Theory vs. Madcap Moss
– Angelo Dawkins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso with Sami Zayn on commentary
