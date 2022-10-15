Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Braun Strowman squash

* LA Knight vs. månsôör

* Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Roxanne Perez vs. Damage CTRL

* Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Fatal 4-Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER: Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa

* The main event is Bray Wyatt’s promo. It’s labeled as an “in-ring promo.”