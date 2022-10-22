Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

* Backstage segment featuring Bray Wyatt

* Backstage segment featuring The Bloodline

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

* Face-off between Braun Strowman and Omos

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Rey Mysterio vs. Ludvig Kaiser

* Logan Paul promo

Additional spoilers for tonight include:

* The Uncle Howdy mask and Bray Wyatt lantern are present. As of Thursday afternoon, there were plans to implement old Firefly Funhouse features

* As of Thursday, Legado Del Fantasma was scheduled for a segment outside the ring, but it wasn’t included in the list of the lineup above

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn are slated to appear in the Paul promo

* Imperium will be ringside for the Kaiser vs. Mysterio match

* The Brawling Brutes, The Usos, and Zayn will be in attendance for the opening match