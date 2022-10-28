Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

* The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge against the returning Emma

* Hit Row & a mystery partner (listed as Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross

* Bray Wyatt in-ring promo to close the show with Wyatt addressing his demons. At one point there were plans for Wyatt’s Fiend mask to get ripped by someone