Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman

* Rey Mysterio promo. The previously reported and previously booked tarot card segment was in the plans, involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li

* Bray Wyatt promo. Uncle Howdy was in creative plans

* Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Backstage segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She and Sonya Deville will build to a future match

* Cody Rhodes video package

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. This match is scheduled to go a bit long