Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* Segment with Ricochet

* Segment with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Video for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. A Knight promo is set to be interrupted by Wyatt

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* In-ring promo with The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns