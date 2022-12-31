Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Bray Wyatt in-ring promo. Uncle Howdy is set to be involved

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. Ridge Holland, Butch and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are slated to be ringside

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Shayna Baszler was set to be ringside. This match, entrances, and video packages were set to get a lot of time

* Hit Row backstage segment

* Lacey Evans vignette

* In-ring promo with Imperium. Their feud with Ricochet and Braun Strowman will continue

* John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Lacey Evans returns to action

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

