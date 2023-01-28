Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Brock Lesnar, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz are supposed to be involved in this segment

* Lacey Evans vs. local competitor

* Cody Rhodes video package

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre segment that apparently leads to the tournament match being changed to Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Hit Row instead of Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row

* Promo with LA Knight. For what it’s worth, Bray Wyatt’s Hawaiian shirt and hat were sent to the show. Uncle Howdy’s materials were also sent to the show for a segment

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* The Viking Raiders are also supposed to be involved in tonight’s show