Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch

* LA Knight promo. The Uncle Howdy outfit was also prepared for use tonight, but tis is hardly a guarantee for use based on previous weeks

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

* Contract signing for Ricochet and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, leading to Ricochet and The New Day vs. Imperium

* Backstage segment with The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Backstage segment with Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross

* Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez is to be involved

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown. A ton of milk, a milk truck, and a giant birthday cake were planned for the celebration

* WWE brought in extras to serve as refs, officials and security guards to break up a big brawl