Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

– Ronda Rousey is to be arrested

– Toxic Attraction vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Hit Row music performance

– Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin to determine the Clash at The Castle opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

– The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day

– Interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Liv vs. Shotzi

– Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face