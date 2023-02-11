Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled to interrupt

* Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Lacey Evans in action, scheduled to be a squash

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. This is scheduled to get a lot of time

* Natalya promo

* Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* Interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER