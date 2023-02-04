Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet. This match is set to get a lot of time

* NASCAR angle from LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday with Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Sonya Deville

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (possibly Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya to determine the fifth spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn was scheduled to appear tonight but in a hoodie to hide his identity