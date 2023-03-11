Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. This match is set for a lot of time

* Legado del Fantasma vs. The Judgement Day

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match. Rhea Ripley is to be involved

* In-ring segment with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are to be involved